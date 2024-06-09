Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.05% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.78. The stock had a trading volume of 237,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,418. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

