Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GL traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $81.33. 1,190,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,793. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.67. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $132.00.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.17 per share, with a total value of $205,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.17 per share, with a total value of $205,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,869.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,860. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

