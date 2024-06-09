Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 31,597 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 641.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,597 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PPG stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,277. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.82. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

