Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,701 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $31.64. 6,770,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,582,063. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

