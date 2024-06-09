Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 147.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.09% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,417,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 198,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after acquiring an additional 108,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,261,000 after acquiring an additional 65,872 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,855,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,697,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

ABG stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.22. The stock had a trading volume of 118,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.40 and a twelve month high of $256.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.59.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $826,595.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.