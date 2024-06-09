Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $17.45 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 853.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,593 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $17,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gartner by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,193,000 after purchasing an additional 95,040 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $545,353,000 after purchasing an additional 52,826 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,344,000 after purchasing an additional 143,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $388,781,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Gartner by 6.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $254,600,000 after purchasing an additional 46,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,929,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,004 shares of company stock worth $6,381,523 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Gartner stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $434.44. 296,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.71. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $486.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

