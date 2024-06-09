Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $2.64 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,694 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,494 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,157,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,158 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,594,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,732,000 after purchasing an additional 621,715 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,824 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,292 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,532,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332,222 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,702,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,847. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

