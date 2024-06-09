Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $4.46 Million Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,034 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 36.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Morningstar by 225.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MORN. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.89. 68,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,219. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.82. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $316.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.43, for a total transaction of $40,257.62. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,726,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,516,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,297 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.69, for a total transaction of $399,073.93. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,775,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,521,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 134 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.43, for a total value of $40,257.62. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,726,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,516,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,059 shares of company stock worth $22,456,771 over the last three months. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

