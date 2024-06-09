Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1,196.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 125,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 36,606 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,632,000 after acquiring an additional 84,502 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.02 and a 200 day moving average of $221.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IEX

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.