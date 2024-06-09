Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $13.48 Million in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,476,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Chemed by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,308 shares of company stock valued at $13,270,946. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Chemed stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $543.66. 56,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,239. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $581.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $592.75. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $492.84 and a 12-month high of $654.62. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 8.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

