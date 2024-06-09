Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 32,635 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 14,650.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 40.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

NetApp Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,936. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.21 and its 200-day moving average is $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $122.30. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.25.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

