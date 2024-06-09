Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 196,821 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,990 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 196,821 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $32,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 98.5% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 81.5% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 1.1 %

Netflix stock traded down $7.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $641.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,795. The company has a 50 day moving average of $612.46 and a 200-day moving average of $562.93. The stock has a market cap of $276.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $664.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. CICC Research started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

