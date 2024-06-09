Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 82,527 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82,527 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.23% of Forward Air worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Forward Air by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $20.67. 1,399,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $121.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.97. The company has a market cap of $546.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $541.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

