Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $12.36 Million Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,363,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of NIO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NIO. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 0.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 177,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in NIO by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 7.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.54.

NIO Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NIO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 34,658,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,184,332. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 114.79%. On average, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

