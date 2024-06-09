Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,777,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MELI. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre stock traded down $20.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,600.16. The company had a trading volume of 292,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,220. The firm has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,573.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1,605.65.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

