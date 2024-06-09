Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Issues Earnings Results

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. Quanex Building Products has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NX

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $115,574.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.