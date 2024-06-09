Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Position Lifted by Soviero Asset Management LP

Soviero Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Rapid7 accounts for approximately 4.3% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Soviero Asset Management LP owned about 0.24% of Rapid7 worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPD stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $37.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,521. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.08 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPD. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

