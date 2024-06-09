Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RAVE opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 18.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

About Rave Restaurant Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Free Report ) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

