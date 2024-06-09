Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of RAVE opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.66.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 18.74%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
