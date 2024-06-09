RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 17,947 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 9.6% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 14,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VWO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.22. 8,035,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,819,407. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

