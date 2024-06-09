RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $242.07. The stock had a trading volume of 509,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,021. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.10 and a 200 day moving average of $236.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

