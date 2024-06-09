RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FI stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $151.42. 1,835,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,533. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

