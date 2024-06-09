Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,845 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 151.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.56. The company had a trading volume of 108,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,626. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $259.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

