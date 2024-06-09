Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 285 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 35,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 649.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 150,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,995,000 after buying an additional 130,620 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Down 0.6 %

WM stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.55. 3,232,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.18.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.