Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Aflac by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 49,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Aflac by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 484,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,945,000 after acquiring an additional 320,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $88.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,879. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.17. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.58 and a 12 month high of $89.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,978 shares of company stock worth $3,098,128. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

