Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 1.3% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $17,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,510 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,932,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,679,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,708,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,780,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,264,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,247,000 after buying an additional 16,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 894,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $84.13. The company had a trading volume of 246,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,009. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average is $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

