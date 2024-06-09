Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,982,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,216,000 after purchasing an additional 772,849 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,294,000 after purchasing an additional 316,100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 509,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 311,092 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,819,000 after purchasing an additional 243,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.09. 920,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,021. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $135.37.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

