Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,046 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,887 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,166 shares of company stock worth $2,727,647 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,734,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,696,226. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.64 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

