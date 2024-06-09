Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.15. The stock had a trading volume of 828,662 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.90.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

