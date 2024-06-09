Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $12,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 108,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 571,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.76. The stock had a trading volume of 268,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,648. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.48.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

