Regis Management CO LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Regis Management CO LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 466,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 36.5% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $110,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,986,000 after buying an additional 300,304 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after buying an additional 133,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $262.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,587. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $264.30. The stock has a market cap of $394.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.41 and its 200 day moving average is $247.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.