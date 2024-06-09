Regis Management CO LLC Sells 331 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Regis Management CO LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 0.7% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VDE traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.70. 169,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,438. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.43. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.