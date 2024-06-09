Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,148 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of Republic Services worth $96,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.14.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.95. 883,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,852. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $196.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

