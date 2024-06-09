Rightmove’s (RMV) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 483 ($6.19) price target on the stock.

RMV has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.33) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rightmove has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 602.67 ($7.72).

Shares of LON RMV opened at GBX 553.80 ($7.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2,307.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 536.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 549.52. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 457.70 ($5.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 603 ($7.73). The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

In other Rightmove news, insider Alison Dolan sold 25,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.28), for a total value of £143,459.76 ($183,804.95). Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

