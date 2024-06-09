Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,185,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 515.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,135,000 after buying an additional 1,471,585 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,437.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,039,000 after buying an additional 959,594 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $102,083,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,121,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $465,563,000 after buying an additional 673,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $616,405.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,219.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $616,405.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,219.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,384 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. UBS Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.58.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

