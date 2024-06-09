Roumell Asset Management LLC Purchases 80,000 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Magnite makes up approximately 12.5% of Roumell Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Roumell Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Magnite worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Magnite by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,431,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,707,000 after buying an additional 75,852 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 127,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $130,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Day sold 20,732 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $269,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 471,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,124,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $130,343.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 450,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,134 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnite Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,577. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.35.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MGNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

Magnite Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

