Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $101.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.64.

OLLI opened at $83.51 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $91.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average is $75.33.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,055 shares of company stock worth $4,083,045 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,103,000 after buying an additional 343,903 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,917,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,721,000 after purchasing an additional 156,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $136,978,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,037,000 after purchasing an additional 630,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

