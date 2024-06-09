RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.11. 3,526,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,299,565. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.07. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.65. The company has a market cap of $143.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.