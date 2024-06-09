Rubric Capital Management LP Invests $34.54 Million in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,852,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,537,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,463,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,752,000 after acquiring an additional 129,585 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,122,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after buying an additional 1,195,569 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after buying an additional 914,844 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Liberty Global by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,307,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,265,000 after buying an additional 102,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 340,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.
LBTYK traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,023,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,713. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16.
In other Liberty Global news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,167.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,233. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
