Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $271.73

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 271.73 ($3.48) and traded as high as GBX 276 ($3.54). Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 273 ($3.50), with a volume of 1,191,735 shares changing hands.

Ruffer Investment Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 271.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 268.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £997.51 million, a PE ratio of -1,300.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ruffer Investment

In related news, insider Solomon Soquar acquired 10,000 shares of Ruffer Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £27,400 ($35,105.70). In other Ruffer Investment news, insider Nicholas Pink bought 7,511 shares of Ruffer Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £19,979.26 ($25,598.03). Also, insider Solomon Soquar bought 10,000 shares of Ruffer Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £27,400 ($35,105.70). Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

