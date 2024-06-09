S Squared Technology LLC Sells 160,000 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

S Squared Technology LLC decreased its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the quarter. Magnite accounts for approximately 1.5% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. S Squared Technology LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Magnite worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,431,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,707,000 after purchasing an additional 75,852 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Magnite by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after buying an additional 1,785,978 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after buying an additional 74,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $8,164,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,284,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Magnite

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $130,343.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 450,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,840,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $130,343.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 450,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,011 shares of company stock worth $1,274,134 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,577. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGNI. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Further Reading

