Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $44.55 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $42.77 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Capital World Investors grew its position in Schlumberger by 72.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,875,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,333,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Schlumberger by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606,191 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 123,063.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,253,000 after buying an additional 4,344,141 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Schlumberger by 35.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,883,000 after buying an additional 3,069,395 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

