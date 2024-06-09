Scholtz & Company LLC Acquires Shares of 903 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 114,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,239,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $4.74 on Friday, hitting $440.04. 716,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $464.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $514.33.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

