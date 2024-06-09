Scholtz & Company LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Scholtz & Company LLC cut its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries comprises approximately 1.2% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Chart Industries stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $145.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,459. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.28. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $109.48 and a one year high of $184.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

