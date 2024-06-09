Scholtz & Company LLC Purchases 360 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Scholtz & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of AXNX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.08. The company had a trading volume of 380,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,867. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.73. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $69.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $91.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXNX

Axonics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.