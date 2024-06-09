Scholtz & Company LLC Sells 2,487 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Scholtz & Company LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 2.5% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPGI traded down $5.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $428.74. 810,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,591. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $426.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.52. The company has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

