Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Lifted by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.5% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,519 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766,110 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,653,000 after acquiring an additional 97,614 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,530,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,258,000 after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SCHM stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.70. 214,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,084. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.46.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

