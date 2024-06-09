Scout Investments Inc. Has $23.48 Million Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,620 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.30% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $23,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $387.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,055. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.01 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $410.97 and a 200 day moving average of $415.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

