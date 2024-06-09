Scout Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,318 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $21,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Copart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.76. 3,370,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,941. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.12. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.26. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

