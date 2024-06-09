Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.26% of Verint Systems worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 92.5% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Verint Systems by 14.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at $117,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $164,390.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,274 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $164,390.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $62,045.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,679.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,715. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $36.78. 1,044,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.59.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.45 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

