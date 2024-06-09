Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,256 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AGCO by 3,115.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,440 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 7,297.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 722,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,769,000 after acquiring an additional 713,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,733,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $38,690,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,082,000 after acquiring an additional 180,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGCO. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.83.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

